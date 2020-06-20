Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,903 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capri by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Capri by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

NYSE CPRI opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

