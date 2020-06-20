Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,624 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,523 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,207,365 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,757,000 after purchasing an additional 128,435 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $16.00 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

