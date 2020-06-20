Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,826 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Apache in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

NYSE APA opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. Apache’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.