Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,804 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 211,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Macy’s by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,562,000 after purchasing an additional 228,318 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

