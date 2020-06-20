Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $88.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Novavax traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 77738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In other news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 72.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

