Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,938 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.50% of Nuance Communications worth $23,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuance Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NUAN stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,063. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

