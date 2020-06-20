Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.23. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 143,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 37.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

