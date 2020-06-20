Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $16,684,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $43.05 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

