Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,961,000 after purchasing an additional 265,856 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $25,722,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $21,446,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $140.96 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.