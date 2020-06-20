Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,597 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,660 shares of company stock valued at $38,332,185 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

