Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.74% of K12 worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get K12 alerts:

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE LRN opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,102 shares of company stock valued at $899,138 in the last 90 days. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.