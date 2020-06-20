Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.84 Million Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,911 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Core-Mark worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.