Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 583,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,783 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Easterly Government Properties worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,359,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 787,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after buying an additional 673,094 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after buying an additional 652,388 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 518,494.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 606,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 606,639 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

