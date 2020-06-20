Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,249 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

