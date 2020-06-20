Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 237,362 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $88.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,322. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

