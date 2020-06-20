OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.94. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 3,831,496 shares changing hands.

OGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

