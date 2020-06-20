OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.74 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.59 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 464,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 46,524 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.