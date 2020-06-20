Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $276,202.56 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $198.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -110.72 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $205.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Okta by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Okta by 2,813.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $3,983,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

