Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells $251,700.72 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $251,700.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA opened at $198.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.79 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -110.72 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

