Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Up 6.1%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.00, approximately 375,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 127,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORMP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 295.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $219,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

