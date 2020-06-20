Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $3.28. Orion Group shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 2,650,500 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 631.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 398,967 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 224,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

