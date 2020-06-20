Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $7.37. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ovid Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 8,130,692 shares trading hands.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,652,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 285,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 499,976 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $297.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

