Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,377.44

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,377.44 and traded as high as $1,544.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $1,518.00, with a volume of 68,674 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($17.75) to GBX 1,360 ($17.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,370.83 ($17.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $861.58 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,257.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,377.44.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

