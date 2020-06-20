Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 20 to GBX 24. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pan African Resources traded as high as GBX 18.45 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.90 ($0.23), with a volume of 3550196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.21).

The company has a market capitalization of $318.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.46.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Barberton Mine that consists of Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba mines located in the Mpumalanga province. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.