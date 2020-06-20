Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

BXS opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

