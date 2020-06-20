Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 20,926 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Crane worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CR. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NYSE:CR opened at $54.99 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

