Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 40,224 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,224 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

