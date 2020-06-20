Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $548.64

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $548.64 and traded as high as $589.60. Pearson shares last traded at $586.00, with a volume of 5,810,388 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 465 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 614.36 ($7.82).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 483.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 548.64.

In other Pearson news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($254,914.90). Also, insider Sidney Taurel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 538 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($684,739.72).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

