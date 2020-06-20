Pediapharm (MDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Pediapharm to post earnings of C($0.30) per share for the quarter.

MDP stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.24. Pediapharm has a 12 month low of C$1.42 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Pediapharm Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

