Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.09. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 5,628,931 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.05.

In other news, insider Terence Harvey sold 200,000 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72), for a total transaction of A$203,000.00 ($143,971.63).

Perseus Mining Company Profile (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

