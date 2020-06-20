Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 23 to GBX 31. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock. Petropavlovsk traded as high as GBX 29.65 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.58 ($0.38), with a volume of 10346152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The firm has a market cap of $979.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

