Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $89.64 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $89,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $635,000. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 56.7% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 23.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,843 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,038,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $794,626,000 after purchasing an additional 301,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

