Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

