Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 1,500,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $5,955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden acquired 8,160 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $29,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $77,138. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.22 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

