PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,349,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $25,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,466,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 118.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 992,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,181,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 875,136 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 562,662 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POL opened at $24.65 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

