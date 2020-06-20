Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

PCH stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

