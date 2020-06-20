PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of PRA Health Sciences worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

