Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,691 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,758,000 after buying an additional 436,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after buying an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 221,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 140,778 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.45. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock worth $286,546,536. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

