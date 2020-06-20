ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.77

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $26.85. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 190,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 84,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $571,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

