Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $3.50. Providence Resources shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 962,899 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

