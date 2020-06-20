Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday.

About Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

