Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $252,946.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,261,000 after buying an additional 1,781,810 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,998,000 after buying an additional 634,991 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 34.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 2,587,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,155,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 502,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

