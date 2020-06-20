Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.16). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

BBBY opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $16,288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

