Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Reduced by Analyst

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtusa in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virtusa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRTU. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $972.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.97 million.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Virtusa during the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Virtusa by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

