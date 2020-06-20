Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Lowered by Analyst

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REG. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 320,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 381,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

