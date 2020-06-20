Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Lowered by B. Riley

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $742.03 million, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.19. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.