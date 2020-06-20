Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Issued By KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NYSE TPX opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $4,353,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

