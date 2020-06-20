Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.30 million.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$28.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.75. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$20.51 and a one year high of C$29.83.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total value of C$78,506.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,363,609.04. Also, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.19, for a total transaction of C$422,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,443,263.48.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

