Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

TPX opened at $72.41 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,483,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

