Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel stock opened at $210.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $217.99.

Several analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

